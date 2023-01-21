Mission Majnu is a spy thriller inspired by real-life incidents that is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The movie is set against the backdrop of Pakistan's alleged plans to carry out a secret nuclear test program in the '70s following its defeat in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and India's successful nuclear test mission. Sidharth plays Amandeep Singh, a RAW sleeper agent stationed in Pakistan, and impersonating as Tariq, a tailor. Mission Majnu Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's Spy-Thriller is Lacklustre.

Even though he settles for a domestic life with the visually impaired Nasreen (Rashmika), Amandeep continues his covert missions and his recent is Mission Majnu - the operation to figure out where Pakistan is carrying out its nuclear test and expose it to the world. Which he does by revealing that Pakistan is having a nuclear plant in Kahuta, though the consequences of that finding turns out to be tragic for him.

Watch the Trailer of Mission Majnu:

Do be careful as we would be mentioning some MAJOR SPOILERS ahead. So what happens in the climax?

Did Morarji Desai Make a Fatal Mistake?

I am not sure if the movie names him (and I don't want to rewatch it... my review might answer why), but the Prime Minister that succeeded Indira Gandhi in the 1977 elections was the late Morarji Desai. And the movie doesn't seem to be a fan of the late PM, since it doesn't take kindly to his pacifist attempts to initiate peace talks with Pakistan. When Amandeep successfully passed on vital information to Indian intelligence about Pakistan's nuclear test operations, Desai feels 'betrayed' and admonishes General Zia Ul Haq for trying to carry out a covert nuclear test. Which did happen as per reports, and it is also true that Morarji Desai was no fan of RAW whom he accused of being acolytes of his predecessor.

A Still From Mission Majnu Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Netflix India)

The movie indirectly puts him in poor light as he inadvertently warns Haq that there are spies in his country who is relaying military secrets to India, and thereby exposes RAW's presence in Pakistan. Haq uses his military intelligence to filter out the suspects and gets them to massacre 21 alleged RAW agents in India, some of them could have been innocent, and they include Amandeep and his two associates, Aslam (Sharib Hashmi) and Raman Singh (Kumud Mishra). Kaapa Ending Explained: Decoding The Surprise Twist in The Climax and How It Sets The Next Chapter for Shaji Kailas-Prithviraj Sukumaran-Asif Ali's Film.

The Tragic Finale

Like I said before, Haq's officers kills alleged RAW agents including Aslam, while Raman Singh sacrifices his life when cornered, and also takes out a few enemy agents in the process.

A Still From Mission Majnu Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Netflix India)

Amandeep tries to escape to Dubai with his still clueless and pregnant wife, but at the airport, he realises that there is no escape for him. To save Nasreen from further trouble and get on the flight safely, Aman lets her get escorted to the plane but not without eking a promise that their unborn child would be named Aman. Aman distracts the agents by hailing India loudly so that they don't accost Nasreen, though why she didn't recognise her husband's voice is not clear. Aman dies in the ensuing shootout, and the film portrays that his sacrifice cancels out his father's treachery and hails him an unsung hero.

A Still From Mission Majnu Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Netflix India)

Meanwhile, Nasreen reaches Dubai, unaware that she has been widowed, though a letter written by Aman before his death that his boss Kao gives to her her at the airport does that job and also reveals the truth about her husband.

A Still From Mission Majnu Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Netflix India)

Poor girl, imagine living in a country far away from her known kin and with a baby on the way, not to mention, she is visually impaired, only to know that her husband is not the man she knew him to be, and is in fact the enemy of her state. Lady can't even return to her home now and for no fault of hers.

The Aftermath

The epilogue shows real-life footage of how Zia Ul Haq still kept denying about the nuclear plant in Kahuta, however Pakistan's nuclear scientist AQ Khan exposed his lies in 2004 when he revealed that the country did try for a nuclear test in the '70s.

A Still From Mission Majnu Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Netflix India)

The movie then goes on to show India carried out a successful nuclear test in Pokhran in 1998, but doesn't mention even Pakistan carried out a similar nuclear testing after that. Mission Majnu ends on patriotic note hailing the heroes that made this happen, but if you are someone who cares for humanity, let's not forget we are all living in a world that is under a constant threat of a nuclear war. But nukes, yay!

