Did you know Mohammed Rafi had also sung in English, Farsi, Arabic, Sinhala, Creole, and Dutch? It is only fair to start this article on this legendary singer with a fact on his craft. Rafi saab, as he was fondly called, was one of the rarest talents that Bollywood has ever been blessed with. He was a genius who could sing just anything. Throw him a peppy number, he would make it wicked and mischievous, his sad numbers can make you tear up while his bhajans and ghazals put you on a trance. He is even known to mould his voice according to the actor singing it on the big screen. That's a skill only people who are god-gifted possesses. Telangana Police Trains Recruits to the Tunes of Hit Mohammad Rafi Song ‘Dhal Gaya Din,’ Viral Video Will Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues

On July 31, 1980, Rafi saab left us for heavenly abode when he was just 55. His legacy is all we have to remember him by and miss him. That's a void that will never be filled. On his death anniversary today, let's revisit 10 of his melodies that prove Mohammed Rafi was, is, and forever will be the best singer Indian cinema ever had.

Kya hua tera wada - Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

The arrangements of this R D Burman are pacy and perked up but it's the lamentation of a jilted lover. Without Rafi's voice, this song wouldn't have left such a lasting impression on anyone.

Isharon isharon mein - Kashmir Ki Kali

The playful Asha Bhonsle and Mohd. Rafi voices do the trick in this exquisite song. Rafi's voice does wonders to Shammi Kapoor's mannerisms.

Yeh reshmi zulfein - Do Raaste

Rafi accentuates a lover's only means to live - his girl's beauty! You wish someone would sing such a song to you like him.

Chura liya hai - Yaadon Ki Baraat

A lot of things come together to make this track an epic and one of them is the hypnotising vocals of Mohd.Rafi and Asha Bhonsle.

Aaj mausam bada beimaan hai - Loafer

Learn from Rafi saab how to romance the weather!

Dil ka bhanwar - Tere Ghar Ke Saamne

Confessions have never sounded so beautiful with that addictive music and Rafi saab's mesmerising voice. It's a yes!

Dard-e-Dil - Karz

While the composition of this song is classy, Rafi's strong vocals make it such a fascinating track. Do mind the rise and fall of the tune...beautiful is an understatement here.

Badan pe sitaaren - Prince

Yet another Shammi Kapoor-Rafi track which beautifully blends the actor's eccentricity and flirty lyrics.

Tum jo mil gaye ho - Haste Zakhm

The sheer way Rafi sings this number makes it a must for every music listener who prides on their skills to spot a good song. This is a pure gem!

Din dhal jaye - Guide

Longing for love and your lover...Rafi's voice will make you yearn from a romance with someone who doesn't like you back.

There are plenty of other songs that deserve to be on this list because Mohammed Rafi is a legend and everything he touched turned to gold. But these are some of our favourites.

