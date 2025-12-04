Bollywood fashionista and actress Sonam Kapoor revisited one of the most special moments of her life as she shared a throwback from the day she got engaged to her businessman husband Anand Ahuja in New York. Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy with Stunning Hot-Pink Maternity Look; Calls Herself ‘Mother’ in New Post (View Pics).

The actress took to Instagram and posted a picture when Anand proposed, writing that it has been eight years since she said yes to “the love of my life”.

“Throwback to when I got engaged in nyc to the love of my life 8 years ago . Love you @anandahuja,” she wrote as the caption.

The two tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

Last month, the actress announced that she is all set to welcome her second bundle of joy.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The actress is seen lovingly holding on to her blossoming baby bump.

She captioned the post: “MOTHER.”

She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

The actress was lined up to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel Battle for Bittora, but the project has remained stalled for years. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the film was envisioned as a blend of romance and politics. Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy; Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan Share Love and Best Wishes.

Sonam, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007. She was then seen in I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaal successes with supporting roles in the biopics Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja and Veere Di Wedding.

