Mother's Day 2020: Priyanka Chopra Says 'Not Being Able to Celebrate With My Mother Or Mother-in-law Makes My Heart Heavy' in an Emotional Video Post

International Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May and this time we are celebrating the big day on May 10. This year the celebrations are very different compared to other years mainly because this time we are in the middle of pandemic and many are even stranded far away from home. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to share a video to wish her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas and also sent out a beautiful message to all those who won't be spending the day with their mothers because of lockdown. Sharing a video featuring images of her along with her mother and mother-in-law, Priyanka wrote why this year Mother's day is more special than ever.

In her message, the actress also wished all the maternal figures who shape our lives. Posting the video on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom. @madhumalati @mamadjonas." Giving her voiceover for the video, Priyanka is heard saying, "To whoever raised you, loved you taught you right from wrong, kissed your wounds, hugged you after heartbreak or sat front row at your school play, today is for them. Mother's Day is more touching this year than ever before. With a lot of us far away from our loved ones, shared memories keep us close. Not being able to hug or celebrate with my mother or my mother-in-law or all the mother figures in my life, today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones, who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight."

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Mother's Day Video Here:

In the video, speaking about maternal figures, the actress further says, "So to all you mothers, the ones that we are born to, the ones that we come across in everyday life, or the ones we choose, here's wishing you all a very happy mother's day."

Several celebrities took to social media today to post throwback pictures with their mothers and wrote heartfelt messages conveying their gratitude towards them. We have to say though, Priyanka Chopra's universal message to everyone amid this crisis is truly touching.