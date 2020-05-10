Mother’s Day 2020: Anushka Sharma Expresses Her Love for Her Mom and Mom-In-Law with This Beautiful Pic!

Anushka Sharma's Post On Mother's Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Today, across social media platforms you’ll see many posting pictures of their mother’s, honouring them on the occasion of Mother’s Day 2020. From sharing childhood videos to throwback pics to heart-warming messages, there are numerous endearing posts that you’ll come across today. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has also shared a beautiful picture of her mom Ashima Sharma and mom-in-law Saroj Kohli on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day 2020: Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu Share Adorable Posts to Celebrate This Special Day! (View Pics).

Mothers play a key role in our lives and these social media posts are just a sweet gesture to thank them for the endless love and support they have given us. One of the pictures that Anushka Sharma has shared is from her engagement ceremony where she can be seen hugging her mother and both the lovely ladies are all smiles. In another post, Anushka Sharma’s mom and her mother-in-law can be seen dancing together. The actress captioned this pic as, “Your loving spirit helped us pave our way ... Happy mother's day”. Let’s take a look at the two pictures right away! Mother’s Day 2020: Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Shower Love for Their Moms with Throwback Photos and Heart-Warming Messages.

Anushka Sharma With Her Mommy

View this post on Instagram Love you maa ♥️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 9, 2020 at 10:07pm PDT

The Lovely Mothers

There are many other celebs across industries who have shared heartfelt posts on this Mother’s Day. Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, and many other celebs have wished their mommies on social media platforms. Ayushmann Khurrana released a special single titled “Maa” dedicating to all the mothers around the world.