Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh to Groove in a Holi Special Song

Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh, will be seen in a Holi special song, which has been sung by Mika Singh and Abhinav Shekhar. "This song is really special for me, I always wanted to create something fresh for Holi. Janhvi Kapoor’s Dance on Waheeda Rehman’s ‘Piya Tose’ Song Is Truly Elegant! (Watch Video)

It was amazing experience working with Mika paaji and Remo sir," Abhinav said. Produced by Sanjay Kukreja, the track's video is directed by Remo D'Souza. It will be released on BLive Music. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shoot for a Romantic Song, Director Advait Chandan Didn’t Want To Call Cut Awestruck By Their Chemistry.

The music for the yet to be titled song is given by Aditya Dev.