Mrunal Thakur, who celebrates her 31st birthday today, has been doing a varied range of roles over the years. She has featured in television serials, music videos and films. She has acted in Hindi, Telugu and Marathi films as well. The actress had made her acting debut with a Marathi movie titled Vitti Dandu that had released in 2014. It was in 2019 when she made her Bollywood debut with the film Super 30. Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan, Kumkum Bhagya are among popular daily soaps that she had featured in. Mrunal Thakur's Choker Collection is for All the Brides and Bridesmaids.

Be it fashion or acting, Mrunal Thakur has put up an impressive mark. Love Sonia, Jersey, Sita Ramam are among some of her notable performances. On the occasion of the actress’ birthday today, let’s take a look at some of her best performances. Mrunal Thakur Hottest Photos: 7 Times Gumraah Actress Raised Temperatures Displaying Her Sexy Hourglass Figure on Instagram!

Love Sonia

It was an international film and Mrunal Thakur’s first Hindi project in which she portrayed the role of a village girl who brings to light issue of global human trafficking. Her performance was applauded by the audience.

Super 30

The film helmed by Vikas Bahl featured Mrunal as Supriya, who is a classical dancer and mathematician Anand Kumar’s (Hrithik Roshan) love interest. Although she had a limited screen time, Mrunal pulled off an effective performance.

Jersey

The actress was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Telugu remake of the film with the same name. Her character as Vidya left an impressive mark on the audience. It showcased how her life transformed after marrying the love of her life and her struggles to make ends meet as a hotel receptionist.

Sita Ramam

Mrunal was paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan in this classic love tale. From her looks to her chemistry with DQ, everything left fans mesmerised. She portrays the character Princess Noor Jahan alias Sita Mahalakshmi in the film.

Gumraah

The actress essayed the role of a cop named Shivani Mathur who sets out to investigate a murder case. It was a treat for movie buffs to watch Mrunal in a totally different avatar.

These are some of the notable performances of the beautiful actress. Here's wishing Mrunal Thakur a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

