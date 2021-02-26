The combination of Sanjay Gupta, Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham is without a doubt one of the best combinations we could have asked for. Mumbai Saga, which was announced last year is finally making it to the theatres soon. The makers managed to finish the shoot and the post-production work regardless of the lockdown and have now unveiled the action-packed trailer of the film. It is everything you can imagine a John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi film to be and you surely dont want to miss this glimpse shared by the team. Mumbai Saga Trailer: John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi’s Action-Packed Face-Off Will Give You Goosebumps.

The trailer of Mumbai Saga begins with a power-packed action scene. John Abraham's character beats up some goons who are taking tax from poor people. This is followed by a few more action scenes and you will see John doing what he does best, fight! It is then established that John wants to rule Mumbai and enters Suneil Shetty. He is looking dashing as ever in the bad boy avatar. John then kills a reputed businessman and is wanted by the police. Emraan Hashmi takes up the task at hand and chases John in the rest of the trailer.

The trailer is a gripping glimpse of what Sanjay Gupta's story will be about. The actors are doing justice to the roles they have been given and the dialogues are so powerful that you will be left asking for more. The visuals are appealing and it makes you want to see John and Emraan battle it right away. The storyline seems intriguing and we cannot wait to see how this cat and mouse chase will end.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Earlier reports suggested that the makers of Mumbai Saga are also planning to release the film on OTT platform because of the ongoing pandemic. A source was quoted saying, “Mumbai Saga was originally envisioned as a big-screen outing, with Amazon Prime Video on board as the film's digital exhibitor. However, with the theatres showing no signs of reopening anytime soon, producer Bhushan Kumar is contemplating premiering it on the streaming platform. The discussion on the financials has begun, but the two parties have yet to agree on a figure.” However, the makers eventually opted for a theatrical release. John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Mumbai Saga to Have an OTT Release?

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, Mumbai Saga also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Grover Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles. Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, Mumbai Saga has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. The highly-anticipated gangster drama is now set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.

