It seems like Amitabh Bachchan has been facing some trouble with his phone. Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on the Power of Time, Calls It Eternal and Divine in Thoughtful Blog Post

.

Big B took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and apologised for not responding to his birthday wishes as his mobile suddenly started misbehaving.

View Amitabh Bachchan's Post:

T 5532 - My apologies first to all that have wished me for the 11th of October, my birthday, and not received a response from me .. my Mobile is suddenly misbehaving and I have not been able to respond .. My gracious gratitude and affection ❤️🙏 to all pic.twitter.com/2H5zZbVozv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 14, 2025

The legendary actor penned on the micro-blogging site, "My apologies first to all that have wished me for the 11th of October, my birthday, and not received a response from me .. my Mobile is suddenly misbehaving and I have not been able to respond .. My gracious gratitude and affection (Red heart and folded hands emoji) to all. (sic)"

Reacting to the post, one of the X users wrote, "The audacity of a mobile to misbehave on the birthday of a legend. Perhaps it simply couldn't process the sheer volume of affection. A true digital martyr for your gracious gratitude, sir."

Another one penned, "Sir, your phone didn’t misbehave , it just took Amitabh Bachchan-level rest. Even gadgets need recovery after your birthday traffic."

The third comment read, "Your mobile's behavior has started acting like your wife too.... and that too on your birthday.... Did your mobile perhaps end up in Guddi's hands? ... .... But I've heard you have 4/5 mobiles.... ?? ."

Big B celebrated his 83rd birthday on Saturday, and not just his admirers, but several members of the film fraternity penned lovely birthday wishes for the stalwart.

His Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas shared, "Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday. (sic)"

Farhan Akhtar, who recently appeared in Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 with father Javed Akhtar, wrote, "Happy birthday Amit uncle. Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Latest Celebrity To Catch ‘Labubu’ Fever, Shares Video on Social Media (See Post).

What a pleasure and privilege it was to be with you on your birthday special. Listening to you and dad reminisce about your life and times together was an absolute treat. The experience in itself is more valuable than any amount that one can hope to win on the show. (folded hands emoji)Wish you good health and happiness always. Lots of love. (red heart emoji)"

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X/Amitabh Bachchan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).