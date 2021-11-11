Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is all set to appear in a trilingual movie. This upcoming movie is to be directed by VC Vadivudayan, who is a Tamil director. As the movie is to be simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, it would mark Mallika's maiden project in Telugu. Titled Nagamati, the story is touted to be an epic drama that takes place in three time periods - 1900, 1947, and 1990. The film is titled 'Pambattam' in Tamil. It is also reported that Mallika is to appear in a never-before-seen avatar in this movie. Sonsi: Actor Vikas Kumar’s Debut Production to Represent India at Oscars 2022.

Director Vadivudiyan is known for his horror movies like 'Pottu', 'Veeramadevi', and Sowkarpettai. The makers launched 'Nagamati' in a formal muhurat event, which was held in Mumbai recently. The makers also conveyed that the regular shoot will commence soon. Amrish, who scored the music for movies like 'Charlie Chaplin 2', and 'Motta Siva Ketta Siva' is to compose the music for this movie. Aranyak: Raveena Tandon’s Debut Series to Release on Netflix on December 10; Check Out the Intense First Look Poster.

Mallika, who spoke to the media regarding her upcoming movie Nagamati, said, "I haven't done a Tamil film since I worked with Kamal Haasan in Dasavatharam. As Nagamati is being made in Telugu too, I am glad to be a part of this movie. Nagamati is an action horror-thriller".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).