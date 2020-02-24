Namaste Trump: US President Donald Trump Says World Loves Bollywood and People Take Joy in Watching Films like DDLJ

US President Donald Trump praises Bollywood and DDLJ at Namaste Trump event (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In his first-ever India visit, Donald Trump is already hitting the right notes and winning Indian hearts by mentioning names and instances that matter to us the most. It was today afternoon that the US President landed in Ahemdabad with his wife, Melania Trump and the duo was later escorted to the Sabarmati Ashram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their side. However, the highlight of his visit was his speech at the Motera stadium where Trump lauded Bollywood and mentioned Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge as something that people take joy in watching. Namaste Trump: Donald Trump Heaps Praises on PM Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium Event, Says 'He Worked as a Tea Seller, Now He's a Champion of India'.

"The world knows of Bollywood and their films like DDLJ. People take great joy in scenes of Bhangra, music dance, romance and drama and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay." Well, clearly SRK fans have all the good reasons to be on cloud nine and Trump may just have won an international fan base for him. Besides praising Bollywood film industry, he also praised Narendra Modi and his journey from being a tea-wallah to the Prime Minister of India.

Check Out a Part of Donald Trump's Speech from Motera Stadium

"People take great joy in watching the scenes of classic films like DDLJ and Shah Rukh Khan." - President of the United States Donald Trump at the #NamasteyTrump event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpInIndia #IndiaWelcomesTrump #TrumpVisit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OvQLOZJd4l — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 24, 2020

Over one lakh people had gathered to witness Trump's speech at the Namastey Trump event held at Motera Stadium. The President of the United States of America is also accompanied by his daughter, Ivanka Trump and on-in-law-cum-advisor Jared Kushner. Post this event, Trump and his delegation are expected to fly to Agra and visit Taj Mahal.