Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri celebrates her birthday today. While the leggy lass is missing from Bollywood for the longest of time, she's keeping her fans occupied with her charming Instagram clicks. Nargis is quite active on social media and her posts are truly delightful if nothing else. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she has the ability to nail some of the boldest designs and while her red carpet shenanigans always had our hearts, her hot Instagram pics are our personal favourites. Nargis Fakhri On a Weight Loss Spree, Says Living Life in the Public Eye Can be Very Difficult.

Nargis had a rather dream debut in Bollywood. With someone as talented as Ranbir Kapoor as her co-star and a brilliant director like Imtiaz Ali, she couldn't have asked for anything more. While Rockstar continues to be one of the rare gems of Bollywood, Nargis had the opportunity to work with other exceptional talents like Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. Now that the girl is enjoying her break away from the industry, we decided to delve into her personal life via her Instagram feed. Nargis Fakhri Birthday Special: The Rockstar Actress' Taste in Fashion is Bold but Striking (View Pics).

On Nargis' birthday, today here's exploring her social media account, one picture at a time.

Ain't She the Prettiest?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Seductress in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Getting Out of Taxi Never Looked So Sexy Before!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Yellow Marvel!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Leaving a Little Sparkle Wherever She Goes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Hot Damn!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Not many are aware but Nargis had also attempted her hand at Hollywood. She was seen in the 2015 release, Spy, which also starred Melissa McCarthy and Jason Statham. Don't know about you folks but we were quite impressed by Nargis' stint in the same and definitely wish to see more of her in the future. But until that happens, here's wishing the actress a very eventful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Nargis!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).