Naseeruddin Shah Pens a Moving Tribute to Late Actor Irrfan Khan, Says ‘He Greatly Envied His Acting Chops’

Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Versatile actor, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. His sudden death news shocked the entire fraternity. From fans to celebs, many across the globe mourned over the sad news. However well-known the actor was his journey to stardom was a long one. From making his debut into the world of entertainment with Mira Nair's Oscar-nominated 1988 film Salaam Bombay! to even making the audience feel his passion in Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool, Irrfan was an actor par excellence. And now, seems like Khan's Maqbool co-star, Naseeruddin Shah could not stop himself from penning down a piece for the late actor. In his from the heart piece for The Hindu, Shah remembers memories with the powerhouse of talent and much more.

Starting his emotional piece, Naseeruddin recalls the time he met Irrfan at his home who was rehearsing with his wife Ratna Pathak for a TV film they were to act in together. "If not for those eyes I might have taken no notice of the man, never having seen him perform but something in his quiet assurance as he rose to greet me that day stayed with me—mildly respectful, not at all ingratiating, with a handshake that had a gentle firmness, all stemming from unshakeable confidence in himself and a deep interest in others, the quality that was to define him for me always," he writes.

Further, in his write-up, Shah calls himself a lesser actor in front of Irrfan Khan and confessed how he was jealous of his acting prowess. A part of his piece read, "I feel absolutely no embarrassment, in confessing that I greatly envied his acting chops. And after witnessing something he had done often wished I could turn back the clock, and go over some of my old performances with the benefit of the hindsight and the understanding of acting that was his gift to all us lesser actors."

At the end of his moving piece, Naseeruddin Shah highlights the way Irrfan handled his illness and gave cent percent to work even during the grim phase in his life. "For those of us approaching our own sunsets, another life lesson awaited us in the manner he handled his illness." "I don't think he ever once wondered "WHY??" Despite being determined to fight it out and win, his body clock had other plans, however." Indeed, each and every word by Shah is true and how.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last at Mumbai's KojoKokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He died due to colon infection. Khan's last film was Angrezi Medium which starred Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. May his soul rest in peace.