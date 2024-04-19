Newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hyadri and Siddharth were seen attending a special screening of MAMI Select, a collection of films shot on iPhone, in Mumbai on Thursday. The pictures from the event show Aditi wearing a black off-shoulder top with floral work and matching trousers. Siddharth was dressed in a black T-shirt, a denim shirt, and denim trousers. Aditi Rao Hydari Confirms Getting Engaged to Siddharth; Couple Shares Cute Picture on Insta Flaunting Their Engagement Rings.

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged secretly at a temple in Telangana last month. They began dating after working on the 2021 film Maha Samudram. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye. Amid Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's Wedding Rumours, Newly Married Actress Gives Heeramandi Event a Miss.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Attend the Film Screening Together

Meanwhile, other celebs who attended the special screening included Kiran Rao, Jim Sarbh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Mouni Roy, Vijay Varma, and Zoya Akhtar.

