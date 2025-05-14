Mumbai, May 14: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor penned a heartfelt tribute for his late mother as the family observed the 13th-day ceremony, a significant part of the mourning period. Marking the occasion with deep emotion and remembrance, the filmmaker reflected on her enduring influence and the irreplaceable space she held in their lives. Taking to Instagram, Boney shared a photo of his late mom and wrote, “Today is Kriya 13th day since . . . . . . As we mourn our beloved mother, recounting a few lines of rememberence. When lose your mother, that's when everything changes. You don't just lose a parent. You lose your biggest comfort. The one who stayed strong so you could be soft. The one who made the hard things feel bearable. The one who always put you before herself. You realize the silence is louder.”

The post further read, “The house feels colder. And no one calls just to check if you ate. You miss her voice, her scent. The way she knew something was wrong just by hearing your hello. You remember the things she used to do that you took for granted. The small sacrifices. The daily routines. The way she made everything feel safe. You replay her advice in your head like a broken record. You wish you hugged her longer. Told her thank you more. Told her I love you every chance you got. Because now you know. No one will ever love you like she did. No one will ever fill that space. And all you can do is make her proud. By becoming everything, she knew you could be. Most of this text was aptly expressed what mothers are for their children emotionally by Vin Diesel.” Nirmal Kapoor Dies: Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor’s Mother Passes Away at the Age of 90 Due to Age-Related Issues.

Boney Kapoor Pens Emotional Tribute on 13th Day Kriya Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Nirmal Kapoor, the respected matriarch of the Kapoor family, breathed her last on May 2 at the age of 90 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Her final rites were conducted the following day, May 3, at Pawan Hans Crematorium, where several well-known personalities from the film industry—including Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Farhan Akhtar—came to pay their respects. ‘Love You Dadi’: Sonam Kapoor Fondly Remembers Nirmal Kapoor (See Pics).

Nirmal Kapoor was the mother of Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Kapoor Marwah. She was also the proud grandmother to a new generation of Bollywood talent, including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

