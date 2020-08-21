Barun Sobti is an underrated actor. He shot to fame when he played Arnav Singh Raizada on the hit TV soap, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Then, he has starred in movies like 22 Yards and Tu Hai Mera Sunday. The latter is a gem, that not many have watched. He recently impressed the audience with his performance in the web-series Asur, which emerged as an unlikely winner with little promotion. Today, Barun Sobti turns 36 years old. He still looks just as cute, dreamy, as he looked 2011 when he stole millions of hearts as Arnav. Actor Barun Sobti Says He Was Sold on Asur After Reading Script.

Today, to celebrate the actor's 36th birthday, we are going to crush over him one more time. So, here are a few of the nicest pics of Barun Sobti, where he is a perfect combo of cute and hot. You'd wish he was your Sunday. (Yea, we are seriously pegging Tu Hai Mera Sunday, watch it, good movie). Barun Sobti Birthday Special: Why You Should Not Miss Tu Hi Mera Sunday and Asur if You Call Yourself the Actor’s Die-Hard Fan!

Why So Serious?

Barun Sobti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Beard Game Strong

Barun Sobti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hot

Barun Sobti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sooraj Hua Madham

Barun Sobti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Blue Is The Hottest Colour

Barun Sobti (Photo Credits: File Image)

An Apple A Day

Barun Sobti (Photo Credits: File Image)

What A Sundae

Barun Sobti (Photo Credits: File Image)

In the coming days, we will hopefully see Barun in season 2 of Asur. There has been no word about it from the makers yet. He will also be seen playing the role of a cop in Halahal. And fingers crossed, his long-delayed film, Satra Ko Shaadi Hai, should also find an OTT release soon.

