Barun Sobti is one of the most popular celebs on the television circuit, and also one of the most talented. You know him most popularly for his role of the serious, but good-hearted Arnav Singh Raizada in the hit television series, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?. Being the Mr Darcy to Sanaya Irani's Khushi. Sobti won a lot of fans and admirers with his performance in the series. On August 1, 2020, Barun Sobti is turning 36. Here's us wishing the handsome, talented star Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Actor Barun Sobti Says He Was Sold on Asur After Reading Script.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? has not been Sobti's first shot at fame, as the actor had appeared earlier in serials like Shraddha and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. Thanks to the popularity he got from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Bollywood beckoned, and he got the lead role in Main Aur Mr Riight, where he was cast opposite Shenaz Treasurywala.

The movie wasn't a hit, though the remix version of the Saheb track "Yaar Bina Chain" did get the film noticed. The critics, however, loved Sobti's light-hearted performance which was quite a contrast from his sombre Arnav.

Sobti's Bollywood career didn't exactly click, but he played the lead in one of best films of last decade, and also one of the most underrated. Milind Dhaimade's slice-of-life dramedy, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, found a limited theatrical release in 2016, but it gained more love when the film debuted on Netflix.

Barun Sobti in Tu Hai Mera Sunday

The story is about a few friends, of different age-groups and jobs, who come together on Sunday to play football on the beach. Tu Hai Mera Sunday may not have a specific storyline, but it is more about the moments, as it follows the lives of each friends, as they seek happiness in their marriage, romance and families. Also, football.

Sobti plays Arjun, who you can call the leader of the pack - a chilled out guy, with the heart of gold, whose gestures of caring towards a mentally ill man changes his life. While Sobti was much likeable as Arjun, the rest of the cast - Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Rasika Dugal, Maanvi Gagroo, Nakul Bhalla, Jay Upadhyay and a pre-Laila Majnu fame Avinash Tiwary - give natural performances too. You can watch Tu Hai Mera Sunday on Netflix.

The other underrated performance of Sobti that we loved is in the Voot Select series, Asur. Asur was in the news for being Bollywood star Arshad Warsi's OTT debut. However, Barun had an equally important lead role, and at times, the focus was more on his character. Asur was a mystery thriller series about a serial killer who is killing specific targets and how the case brings a former forensics expert, played by Sobti, who had settled himself in USA, to return to India. Asur Season 1 Review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti’s Thriller Series Succeeds in Keeping the Mystery Alive and Binge-Worthy.

Barun Sobti in Asur

Here's what our review said about Asur, "Asur is both alluring and compelling enough in its first season to binge-watch it at one go. Fans of the mystery genre has a lot to like in this new Voot Select show, that marks a fine debut of Arshad Warsi in the OTT platform, while also showcasing an incredible show from Barun Sobti. Easily recommended!"

Expanding more on Sobti's performance, our review added, "Barun Sobti puts up a great show as the downbeat forensics expert, whose ingenuity is later turned into a weapon. He is very impressive in the latter half of the season, where his character is stuck in a nearly inescapable situation."

So if you have been liking Barun Sobti as an actor, do check out these two underrated performances of his. You will not be disappointed! Also, join us in once again wishing him a Very Happy Birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).