Pataal Lok Actress Gul Panag Takes Up ‘21 Day No Sugar’ Challenge

Actress Gul Panag is a major fitness enthusiast, and she has been trying her best to keep herself and her little son fit, especially during the lockdown. On Thursday, Gul took to Instagram Stories and posted a couple of workout videos, revealing she has reduced the consumption of sugar. Gul Panag Finds a Strong Similarity Between COVID Crisis and Her Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok.
"I have been largely off sugar since the lockdown -- by default. He doesn't care much for sweet things. And we haven't introduced Nihal to sugar yet ( her son). "I do have dahi cheeni (1 tsp) every night though. No real need for it. So I am up for this challenge ( 21 day no sugar)," she wrote. Paatal Lok: Gul Panag’s ‘Mrs Renu Hathiram Chaudhary’ Is Loveable Yet Subtly Complex And It Should Not Go Unnoticed
Fitness Freak Gul Panag
#lockdownlearnings So as I was saying . Fitness . Acknowledging that each day is going to be a challenge is a great start. It means I’m set up to look for solutions. Not excuses . I set a goal of 100 pushups for my self ( in 4-5 sets) at the start of lock down. My push up form improved. I now do what my Dad calls a classic push-up. Narrow stance arms flushed with body- targeting triceps ( for those bat wings ) . Earlier I did the relatively easier wider stance . This targets biceps and deltoids in addition to pectorals. I now mix up both forms . Have added raised leg as a variation thanks to @murgiii of @saltchennai . •HIIT lower body workout involves jump squats , lunges and box jumps . I use a Tabata timer to maximum efficiency. • HIIT lower body involves push-up jacks , mountain climbers and variations of pushups and dips. • The third day I do 100 suryanamaskara ( there’s an IGTV video I’ve uploaded ). It takes 28-30 minutes , leaves my spine supple and my skin flushed clean. • Then I do stairs . Goal is 100 floors( details in previous post ). Sometimes I do 55 or 66 . Always a multiple of 11 as building where I live had 11 floors . Every 11 floors, I do the next 11 skipping one step which creates an inclined lunge. HE too is doing his thing . Although in a different league. Like 150 pushups in a go types💁🏻♀️ . Having a spouse equally committed helps. We push each other on days when one doesn’t feel like exercising. I had folks ask me how did I get fitter with all that I’m eating ( duly chronicled in my stories - more for me really ). Well, it not what you eat, but how much of it you eat . But more on that later. For now goal is clap push-ups. 💁🏻♀️. P.S. #nofilter . Lots of sweat.
On the work front, Gul currently appears in the web show "Paatal Lok", which streams on Amazon Prime Video.