Pataal Lok Actress Gul Panag Takes Up ‘21 Day No Sugar’ Challenge

Actress Gul Panag is a major fitness enthusiast, and she has been trying her best to keep herself and her little son fit, especially during the lockdown. On Thursday, Gul took to Instagram Stories and posted a couple of workout videos, revealing she has reduced the consumption of sugar. Gul Panag Finds a Strong Similarity Between COVID Crisis and Her Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok.

"I have been largely off sugar since the lockdown -- by default. He doesn't care much for sweet things. And we haven't introduced Nihal to sugar yet ( her son). "I do have dahi cheeni (1 tsp) every night though. No real need for it. So I am up for this challenge ( 21 day no sugar)," she wrote. Paatal Lok: Gul Panag’s ‘Mrs Renu Hathiram Chaudhary’ Is Loveable Yet Subtly Complex And It Should Not Go Unnoticed

On the work front, Gul currently appears in the web show "Paatal Lok", which streams on Amazon Prime Video.