Actor Jaideep Ahlawat on the occasion of Guru Purnima festival being observed on Sunday thanked his father and teachers besides also labelling his "experience, struggles and journey" as his mentors and said he learned from his achievements and mistakes. Paying an ode to his 'Gurus', Jaideep said: "Gurus come into your when you are ready to imbibe and receive all the lessons they generously offer you. They are the catalysts of your journey. You have to become a receiver of the vast knowledge and teachings they give you without any expectations and inculcate every lesson of theirs to transform you gradually." Paatal Lok: Vicky Kaushal Hails Jaideep Ahlawat’s Performance as Hathiram Chaudhary in Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series (View Post)

He added: "Gurus are the sculptors of your life; they constantly shape you." Jaideep, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest released web-series "Pataal Lok" thanked his father, who taught him the lessons of life. "I want to thank all the Gurus of my life. Firstly my father, who taught me the simplest lesson of life - Only hard work makes things easy. I use it like a chant, when I see it now, its magnanimity is huge yet priceless," he said. He also thanked his teachers from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), from where he completed his acting graduation in 2008. Jaideep Ahlawat Got Angry At His On-Screen Son After Getting Lost Too Deep in Paatal Lok

"When I decided to be an actor, I was prepared to be a student too, I was ready to refine myself. My gurus from FTII taught me a few amazing lessons which I treasure not only as an actor on screen but as a person off screen". She added: "My experiences, struggles and my journey also are my mentors, they are the stepping stones as you constantly keep on learning from your achievements and mistakes"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).