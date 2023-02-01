It's been seven days since Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan released and it seems it is in no mood to slow down at the box-office as the action entertainer has raked in Rs. 634 crore gross worldwide in just one week since its release on January 25. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Surpasses Rs 300 Crore Mark in India!.

Pathaan, on its seventh day, registered Rs. 23 crores nett in India (Hindi - Rs. 22 crores, All Dubbed versions - Rs. 1 crore), taking the India gross to Rs. 28 crores. The overseas gross on day 7 is at Rs. 15 crore. In 7 days, Pathaan has recorded $29.27 million (Rs. 238.5 crores) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at Rs. 330.25 (Hindi - Rs. 318.50 crores, dubbed - Rs. 11.75 crores). Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film About to Reach Rs 600 Crore Mark Globally.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe and has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

