Pathaan has become the highest grossing film of the YRF Spy Universe, and has grossed Rs 667 crore worldwide, which is $81.36 million. It also collected Rs 348.50 crore in India, in Hindi and other languages. Check out how much Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Ek Tha Tiger gained worldwide at the box office during their release run. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham’s Action Flick Garners Rs Rs 348.50 Crore in Hindi and Other Languages.

YRF Films Celebrates Pathaan Box Office

#Pathaan ki party continues 🎉🎉🎉 Book your tickets now! https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/kc1FjITfRy — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 2, 2023

Pathaan and Other Films Box Office

TOP 4: YRF SPY UNIVERSE… ‘PATHAAN’ AT NO. 1… 1. #Pathaan [2023]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 667 cr - still running 2. #TigerZindaHai [2017]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 559.86 cr 3. #War [2019]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 477 cr 4. #EkThaTiger [2012]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 318.19 cr pic.twitter.com/9Y3TmqLNCc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2023

