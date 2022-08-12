Kutch Sadhu Samaj president on Friday claimed to have received a death threat for appealing to sanatanis to boycott Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan. Sadhu Devnath, the guru brother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will soon file a criminal complaint in Bachau police station against the person who threatened him on social media. Cobra Release Date Announcement: Chiyaan Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty and Irfan Pathan’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on August 11 (Watch Video).

Speaking to local media, Sadhu Devnath stated: One Saleem Ali (SRK fan) has posted a beheaded poster of mine on Twitter. He is from Shah Rukh Khan's PR team, this is in reaction to my Thursday's tweet in which I had appealed to Sanatanis to boycott Shahrukh's new movie Pathan like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha." KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Sunil Chhetri to ‘Bring the Asian Cup Home’, Here’s What the Star Footballer Replied.

Yogi Devnath Called For Boycott Pathan Next

लिखकर रख लो लाल सिंह चड्ढा से भी सुपर डुपर फ्लॉप होगी हकले खान की पठान... — Yogi Devnath🚩 (@YogiDevnath2) August 12, 2022

Check Out the Tweet Below:

The sadhu said he wants police to expose the syndicate or gang behind this threat and not simply investigate against Saleem. "I am not against any movie, but against actors who flourish on Indian fan followers and abuse the nation," he said, adding that he is also not against any caste, creed or community, but will not tolerate those who speak against the nation and its people.

