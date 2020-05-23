PIA Plane Crash: Anil Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anupam Kher Express Grief Over Loss Of Lives in the Tragic Incident

Anil Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anupam Kher (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In a tragic incident, at least 92 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi on Friday, reported Al Jazeera citing officials. As per reports, the A320 Airbus was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303 when it crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport. The incident has left everyone not only in Pakistan but around the globe deeply saddened with the tragic loss of lives. After videos of the incident and its aftermath hit social media, netizens have been grieving about the horrific incident and are left in a state of shock because of the devastation. Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and Husband Danish Taimoor are Safe; Reports of Them Dying in PIA Plane Crash are False.

On hearing about this terrible incident, Bollywood celebrities too remained shell shocked and took to social media to express their condolences to the families of those of who lost their loved ones in the plane crash. Celebs such as Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and filmmakers such as Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta took to social media to react to the Karachi plane crash. With the coronavirus pandemic and the recent cyclone amphan and now the plane crash, many have been calling 2020 a nightmare. Check out celebrity tweets reacting to the plane crash here. PIA Flight Crash: Indian PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Pakistan Due to Lahore-Karachi Plane Accident.

Anil Kapoor:

Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured. 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 22, 2020

Sonam Kapoor:

Anupam Kher:

Deeply saddened to know about the tragic #PIAPlaneCrash. It is so so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the injured. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 22, 2020

Huma Qureshi:

Heartbreaking sad stories .. from everywhere ... prayers with everyone .. stay safe 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 22, 2020

Swara Bhasker:

Oh noooooo! SO Tragic! Heartfelt condolences to affected families and prayers for the victims of this godawful accident/ crash! Praying for some miraculous survivors & for the safety of friends in Lahore and Karachi! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #KarachiPlaneCrash @Natrani @ariebazhar @moeenpal https://t.co/PcELJRenoL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 22, 2020

Anubhav Sinha:

Good lord. Now this plane crash in Karachi. Tragedies just don't seem to end. Terrible times. God Bless the families. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) May 22, 2020

Earlier reports of Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and Husband Danish Taimoor were among the victims who died in PIA plane crash but was later confirmed that the duo are safe after Khan confirmed the same on social media.