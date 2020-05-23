Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and Husband Danish Taimoor are Safe; Reports of Them Dying in PIA Plane Crash are False

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and Husband Danish Taimoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While earlier there were reports that Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and Husband Danish Taimoor were among the victims who died in PIA plane crash today afternoon, the reality is that they are safe. The news of the couple dying in the crash went viral on the social media but Khan finally took to her Instagram account to rubbish all the rumours. PIA Flight Crash: Indian PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Pakistan Due to Lahore-Karachi Plane Accident.

"Please act sensible, stop spreading the fake news!!! Allah Hidayat dei aisay logo ko jo bina confirmatiom kuch bhi status likhdetay hai... Allah humsabko apne hifzo amaan mein rkhei or jo log is hadsay mein shaheed hoay hai unkay ghar walo ko sabr dei. (sic)," she wrote on her Instagram account to clear the air around her death reports. The actress, however, deleted the post later.

Check out Her Deleted Post

Ayeza Khan posted this on her instagram account. PLS STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION IN AN ALREADY TERRIBLE SITUATION. CAN YALL PLS STOP BEING SO INSENSITIVE AND RECKLESS FOR ONCE???? pic.twitter.com/4uVGFa6qLJ — reem (@Choisaaab) May 22, 2020

Besides Ayeza Khan, cricketer Yasir Shah was also rumoured to have lost his life in the same plane crash. While no official confirmation on the same was released then, Twitterati had already started pouring in their condolences for the cricketer and his family.

The Pakistan International Airlines flight, that took off from Lahore, was headed to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi with 99 passengers on board. It crashed in a residential area minutes before landing.