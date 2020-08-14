Raja Krishna Menon, writer and filmmaker, who has helmed films such as Barah Aana, Airlift and Chef, is now all set to direct a war drama. It has been confirmed that he would be directing Pippa, an action-packed war film, for which Ishaan Khatter has been roped in to play the lead role. The 24-year-old actor would be seen playing the role of veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the man who had fought on the eastern front during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Ishaan Khatter Talks About His Romance With Tabu in a Suitable Boy: 'It Is Not Frivolous'.

Pippa is based on the book titled The Burning Chaffees that is written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta himself. The film’s title revolves around the Russian amphibious war tank called PT-76 that was known as Pippa. This upcoming flick is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Talking about roping in Ishaan as the lead actor, Siddharth told Mirror, “Ishaan’s raw, youthful energy perfectly complements Brig Mehta’s valour. His acting chops paired with Raja’s sensitivity towards the subject, knowledge of every facet of this war and panache for large scale action dramas, makes this all the more compelling a story for us to take to the screen!” Khaali Peeli: Makers to Shoot the Remaining Portions with Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in mid-August?

Ishaan Khatter In Pippa

IT'S OFFICIAL... #RonnieScrewvala and #SiddharthRoyKapur join hands for a 1971 war film... Titled #Pippa... Based on the book #TheBurningChaffees by Balram Singh Mehta... #Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon to direct... Stars #IshaanKhatter... Will hit theatres late next year. pic.twitter.com/GNRh6J4Mga — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2020

Pippa is all set to hit the theatres in 2021; the exact release date is yet to be confirmed. The other two projects that Ishaan Khatter has in his kitty are A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli. Stay tuned for further updates!

