Actor Konkona Sen Sharma has called for media sensitivity and privacy for Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's family following an attack on him by an intruder at his home in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday (January 16). Soon after the shocking incident, paps and members of the media in big numbers lined up outside the Lilavati Hospital and Saif's residence to click photographs of the actor's family and friends who visited him. This behaviour of paps has irked several celebrities, including Konkona. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Please leave them alone! We don't need to see them enter and exit the hospital."Arjun Kapoor Reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Statement on Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident, Backs Her Privacy Request (View Post).

Earlier, on Thursday night, Saif's wife Kareena also issued a statement urging fans and media to respect the family's privacy in difficult time. "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena stated. ‘Incredibly Challenging Day for Our Family’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Releases Fresh Statement After Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident, Requests Media to ‘Respect Boundaries’.

She further emphasised the overwhelming nature of the constant scrutiny. "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement read.

Saif was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds. He was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there.

As per doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'. While Saif is "out of danger", doctors are continuing to monitor him. After surgery, he was shifted to ICU, where he is currently recovering

