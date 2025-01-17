Members of Indian film industry extended their love and support to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan following an attack on the Hum Tum star at his Bandra residence on Thursday. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who shares a close bond with Kareena, reached out to Saif's family during a difficult time. He even urged all to respect their privacy. On Thursday night, Kareena took to Instagram and shared that the constant scrutiny is turning out to be overwhelming and a significant risk for the family. ‘Incredibly Challenging Day for Our Family’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Releases Fresh Statement After Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident, Requests Media to ‘Respect Boundaries’.

Requesting privacy from fans and media, she wrote, "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena stated. She added, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time." Arjun re-shared Kareena's post and wrote, "Its only fair that this is read, heard and respectfully understood by all of us." Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: Taimur’s Former Nanny, Lalita Dsilva, Says ‘The Culprits Must Be Punished’.

Arjun Kapoor on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Statement

Saif was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds. He was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there. Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'. Saif is "out of danger" but doctors are monitoring his recovery closely.