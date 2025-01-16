Kareena Kapoor Khan, wife of Saif Ali Khan, has shared a heartfelt post addressing the stabbing incident involving her husband on January 16. She released a fresh statement, expressing the challenges their family is facing and requested the media to refrain from further speculation. She urged for privacy and space, emphasising the importance of safety during this sensitive period. She posted, "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time." Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor’s Team Confirms He’s Out of Danger and Recovering After Surgery.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Statement

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post

