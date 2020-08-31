Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, died today. He was 84. Mukherjee was admitted at an army hospital in Delhi on August 10, where he underwent brain surgery. He had also tested positive for COVID-19. He also developed lung infection a few days ago. He passed away at the hospital on Monday morning. His son, Abhijeet Mukherjee, shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India, (sic)" Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Says 'He Has Left Indelible Mark on Development Trajectory of Our Nation'.

Condolences are pouring in on social media from all quarters. Members of the Hindi film industry also took to social media to share their sympathies for the family. Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda called Mukherjee's passing a great loss to the nation. Shraddha Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee and many others tweeted, sharing their feelings about Mukherjee's demise. Check out the tweets below. Pranab Mukherjee No More: 10 Inspirational Quotes of The Late Former President And Bharat Ratna That Cement His Legacy.

Ajay Devgn

India loses a great statesman & respected leader 🙏 My condolences to the family.#PranabMukherjee — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 31, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee

Riteish Deshmukh Said, "Deeply Saddened"

Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers. https://t.co/nMnLj5g3Wt pic.twitter.com/FZVNEo8eh5 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 31, 2020

Randeep Hooda Called The Death A Great Loss To The Nation

Respected across ideological and political lines .. a true statesman .. Bharat Ratna and former President of India .. a great loss to the Nation #PranabMukherjee Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DKcc9en3sJ — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 31, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor Shared A Picture Of The Former President

Raveena Tandon Wrote Om Shanti

Saddened to learn about demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for peace of the departed soul. #PranabMukherjee @CitiznMukherjee Om Shanti.🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 31, 2020

Varun Dhawan

🙏💔 RIP sir .2020 has been an extremely hard year for one and all. We have lost a great leader today. Prayers and strength to the family. pic.twitter.com/KTAIaKlxAM— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 31, 2020

Anil Kapoor

Former Hon. President Dr #PranabMukherjee was a great statesman & a respected leader. My heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family. May he rest in peace 🙏🏻— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 31, 2020

Parineeti Chopra

Sunny Deol

Shilpa Shetty

Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our former President Shri #PranabMukherjee🙏🏼It was a moment of great pride for @TheRajKundra & me to have met & received our awards from you. Rest in peace,Sir💐

My heartfelt condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS & the entire family in this time.— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 31, 2020

Mr Pranab Mukherjee serves as the President of India from the year 2012 to 2017. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).