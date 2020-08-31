Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, died today. He was 84. Mukherjee was admitted at an army hospital in Delhi on August 10, where he underwent brain surgery. He had also tested positive for COVID-19. He also developed lung infection a few days ago. He passed away at the hospital on Monday morning. His son, Abhijeet Mukherjee, shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India, (sic)" Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Says 'He Has Left Indelible Mark on Development Trajectory of Our Nation'.

Condolences are pouring in on social media from all quarters. Members of the Hindi film industry also took to social media to share their sympathies for the family. Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda called Mukherjee's passing a great loss to the nation. Shraddha Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee and many others tweeted, sharing their feelings about Mukherjee's demise. Check out the tweets below. Pranab Mukherjee No More: 10 Inspirational Quotes of The Late Former President And Bharat Ratna That Cement His Legacy.

Mr Pranab Mukherjee serves as the President of India from the year 2012 to 2017. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

