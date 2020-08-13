Actress Preity Zinta is saddened about the demise of her personal secretary, Prasad Rao. On Wednesday, Preity took to Instagram and shared the news among her followers. "This has been a brutal year. I never thought I'd have to say, so many unfinished goodbyes. I love you Prasad. You will be missed beyond words. Hope you are at peace and at a better place. Rest in peace #Gonetoosoon," Preity wrote. Preity Zinta and Sunny Leone Celebrate Fourth Of July With Their Families In The US (View Posts)

With the note, she posted a throwback picture where she is seen with her late secretary in happy times. Several celebrities mourned the demise of Prasad Rao. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented: "This is very sad news. I remember him at all our film shootings.. always smiling and so good at his work." Preity Zinta Looks Adorable in Himachali Look, Says ‘One Should Never Forget Where You Come From’

Preity Zinta Mourns the Demise of Personal Secretary

Actor Abhishek Bachchan commented: "Oh no." "I just can't believe it," Dia wrote.

