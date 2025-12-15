Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas says it is 'good to be back home' after living out of her suitcase for some time now due to various work commitments. Priyanka Chopra’s 12-Hour Mumbai Trip: Actress Shoots for Kapil Sharma Show and Shares Whirlwind Moments (Watch Video).

The Desi girl, who is extremely active on social media, shared a photo dump of some of her random yet precious moments with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Drops Heartwarming Photo Dump with Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie

"Just a few random moments.. it’s been good to be home (sic)," PeeCee captioned the post.

These photos had the 'Barfi' actress enjoying the beautiful landscape while sitting by the window with Nick.

Some of the couple's other romantic moments include posing together during a flight and Nick lovingly kissing PeeCee's eyes.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress also included a glimpse of what seemed to be a dinner date with Nick, with an impeccably set table and a fireplace.

Priyanka further uploaded a video of the Jonas brothers enjoying a fun game during an event, along with a few sneak peeks into Malti's fun activities like playing with her toys, and also, moving on to her mom's makeup when she gets bored with these toys. We could also see Malti having a gala time at her dad's concert.

From PeeCee's travel diaries to her enjoying a good book, the post included some fond memories of the diva back home.

Priyanka loves to share every aspect of her life, both personal and professional, with her Instagram Family.

PeeCee, who is currently working on SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu, recently shared that during the shoot of the much-anticipated drama, Malti visited her on the sets in Hyderabad.

During an #AskPCJ session on X (Formerly known as Twitter), a user asked her, “Priyanka, when you’re shooting for a film, do you usually bring your family along to the sets, or do you prefer to go alone and focus completely on work? Especially for this #GlobeTrotter set?”. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts; Actress Calls Him ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ As Nick Shares Romantic Beach Photo (View Post).

To this, Priyanka replied, saying, “My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad, and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamouli’s farm and met a calf. Her favourite memory", tagging Mahesh Babu.

