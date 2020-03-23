Priyanka Chopra Joins PM Narendra Modi's Initiative, Claps from her US Apartment to Show Gratitude to All the Medical Heroes and Workers Amid Janata Curfew in India (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra claps to show her gratitude for medical staff in India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's a reason why Priyanka Chopra is often tagged as Desi Girl of Bollywood. No, of course, she was a part of the song that essentially had those two words but more importantly, the lady never misses a chance to show her gratitude for her mother country. Even while she's busy with her commitments in Hollywood, she's well aware of what's happening in her country and ensures she does her bit. Akshay Kumar Joins 'Neighbour' Hrithik Roshan As They Clap and Clang Plates to Laud the Tireless Efforts of Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

While the entire Bollywood fraternity turned up at their balconies on Sunday evening to clap and cheer for the medical fraternity working tirelessly to curb the COVID-19 spread, PeeCee joined the moment all the way from the United States. The Quantico girl shared a video of her clapping from the US apartment to show her gratitude for the medical staff and other workers working in this tensed scenario. She mentioned how she couldn't be there in India but she's always in the spirit. Now if this doesn't make you emotional, then we don't know what will. Deepika Padukone Claps and Shows Gratitude to All the Medical Heroes and Workers Amid the Janata Curfew (View Pics).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra Supporting the Cause all the Way from the US

While India is currently in the lockdown mode, B-town celebs are happy to spend time with their families. Even Priyanka and Nick are making the most of their quarantine period by spending all the quality time together. Guess, it's time we start looking at the positive aspect of this outbreak while simultaneously praying for it to end.