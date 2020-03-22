Akshay Kumar Joins 'Neighbour' Hrithik Roshan As They Clap and Clang Plates to Laud the Tireless Efforts of Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah/Instagram)

It's been a difficult past few weeks ever since coronavirus was declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation. Countries across the globe are battling this menace and so as to control the spread of this deadly virus, several nations are adopting for lockdowns. India too observed a nationwide 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, March 22 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it as he addressed the nation. PM had also stated that to thank the tireless efforts of the medical staff amid the coronavirus outbreak, all citizens must show their gratitude by taking to their balconies and clapping or ringing bells to laud them. Deepika Padukone Claps and Shows Gratitude to All the Medical Heroes and Workers Amid the Janata Curfew (View Pics).

Akshay Kumar teamed up with his neighbours Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala for the same. Both the actors were seen ringing plates and spoons together. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work."

Check Out Akshay and Hrithik's Video Here:

5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work👏 #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/sE7RaiFoqv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2020

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Post Here:

Bollywood celebs had backed the Prime Minister on Janata Curfew and have also requested their fans to follow it. To thank the medical professionals who have currently been risking their lives to save those affected by the virus, several Bollywood stars took their balconies including the likes of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were also seen clapping from their balcony together.