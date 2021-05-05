Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani's title track from their upcoming film Radhe is finally out. And as expected, the melody is nothing wow, and serves as a typical bhaijaan song. Anyway, what else can we expect? However, Salman's fans are going gaga over the massy feel of the number. As we see Sallu flashing is swag and Disha being a sexy siren she is. But, then there a few moments from the song that saves it from being nay, courtesy the leads. Radhe Title Track: Salman Khan Is All About That Swag While Disha Patani Raises the Temperature With Her Hot Avatar (Watch Video).

The Stylish Visual!

This scene in the song proves that Salman looks super hot when he is at his suited booted best. Just look at him, don't we get an Indian James Bond vibe here. And his attitude...maar dala.

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Radhe Title Track)

Bombshell!

Even though we see her for a very little time in the title track, she owns each and looks stellar. And adding to it her dancing moves and fashion....just bang on!

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Radhe Title Track)

The Wow Moment!

Salman and Disha in one frame and dancing to the Radhe tune. Both the stars make us crave for more with their pistol step in the picture below.

Salman Khan, Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Radhe Title Track)

Seductress!

Now, we all know that all Indian songs have a female lead who is made to look amazing. And that's what Disha is doing what she does best...striking a pose and killing dils.

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Radhe Title Track)

The Last Scene!

Not a great one, but the smoky background which reads Radhe and Salman Khan walking towards you with full SWAG is a visual eleganza for sure.

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Radhe Title Track)

So, what do you think, aren't we right? Meanwhile, apart from Salman and Disha, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film is all set to release in theatres and on ZEE5's ZEEPlex simultaneously on May 13, Eid 2021. Stay tuned for more updates!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).