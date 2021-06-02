Raima Sen, who mostly stuck to a girl-next-door image in her over two-decade Bollywood career, made heads turn recently posting a few steamy photographs on social media. She says she wasn't thinking about image makeover or the risks that come with it. "I am not worried about my image just because I shot some photos for Instagram. I think I still get the roles that I deserve and I have already carved a niche. I don't think I will be typecast," Raima told IANS. The Last Hour Actress Raima Sen Decodes Why Supernatural Genre Is Popular.

She added: "It's not that I will just be getting bold roles after this. That was not the idea of doing this shoot. The shoot was just -- there is a lockdown and nothing to do, so I thought that let me reinvent my image. Tomorrow, I will probably shoot in Indian wear. I don't think that makes a difference." Raima Sen Goes Topless For Her Latest Photoshoot and Netizens Can’t Get Enough of the Bengali Beauty!

Her latest release is the web series, "The Last Hour", which also stars Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami and Sanjay Kapoor among others.

