Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh turned emotional at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Raja Shivaji in Mumbai on Monday. The couple thanked the team behind the historical drama for their support and hard work. The trailer of the highly anticipated historical drama was unveiled at a grand event attended by the cast and crew. Raja Shivaji revolves around the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is mounted on a large cinematic scale. ‘Raja Shivaji’ Trailer: Genelia Deshmukh’s 10-Year-Old Son Rahyl Makes Acting Debut As Young Shivaji in Father Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic (Watch Video)

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh Weep With Joy - See Post

(Photo Credit: ANI)

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh Get Emotional at Launch

During the event, Riteish was seen weeping as he spoke to the media while thanking his team for helping him and bringing the project to life. Standing beside him, Genelia was also moved and broke down on stage. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was also seen wiping away tears. Riteish later thanked Genelia for standing by him and supporting him throughout the journey of making the film. The launch event was attended by several actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Bhagyashree, all of whom play important roles in the film. ‘Raja Shivaji’: Salman Khan Confirmed for Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic; Will the Superstar Play Jiva Mahala?

'Raja Shivaji' Release Date

Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu.