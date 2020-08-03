Best Raksha Bandhan Songs 2020: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular festivals for the people of the Hindu community. However, the celebrations are visible across religious lines as well. This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 3, i.e. Monday. The festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with ceremonial festivities and vigour. The atmosphere is electrifying, and people play Raksha Bandhan songs throughout the day. Be it from the 60s, 70s, or the 90s, the popular Raksha Bandhan songs are a treat to ears during the festive day.

Well, if you, too, are searching for the emotional and best Raksha Bandhan 2020 songs’ list, then your search should end here. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the best RakshaBandhan songs that you will love to hear on this auspicious day, with your beloved brothers and sisters.

1. Isse Samjho Na Resham Ka Taar

The emotional Raksha Bandhan song "Isse Samjho Na Resham Ka Taar" from the movie Tirangaa depicts the sweet chemistry between a sister and her brothers perfectly. The song, sung by Sadhana Sargam, captures the essence of sister-brother relationship beautifully.

2. Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana

The song "Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana" is of those songs which you hear the most during the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The yesteryear hit song, which is filmed on Balraj Sahni and Nanda, from the movie Chhoti Behen would surely melt your heart.

3. Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai

One simply cannot miss out this song from the list of best Raksha Bandhan songs. The popular song "Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai" has two versions. The child version is too cute, whereas the other version that features Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman is quite emotive.

4. Yeh Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa

Do hear this superhit song "Yeh Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa" this festive season. The emotional song from the movie Beimaan depicts Manoj Kumar, Nazima, and Praan, encapsulating the essence of a brother-sister relationship.

5. Bhaiya Ke Haath Mein

The yesteryear hit song "Bhaiya Ke Haath Mein" from the movie Hoshiyar captures the spirit of the Raksha Bandhan, i.e. a brother protects her sister from all the ills. Filmed on Shatrughan Sinha and Jayaprada, this emotional song of Asha Bhosle will surely strike the right chords.

6. Dekh Sakta Hoon

The soul-stirring song picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Farida Jalal would surely make your eyes wet. The song "Dekh Sakta Hoon" from the movie Majboor shows how much a brother loves his beloved elder sister, and can’t see her crying.

7. Mere Bhaiyaa Mere Chanda

If you aren’t in tears already, the heart-warming song "Mere Bhaiyaa Mere Chanda" from the movie Kaajal depicts a sister’s profound love for his brother. It might be a classical song, but your brother is sure going to melt hearing the lyrics of this super hit song from the 60s.

8. Rang Birangi Rakhee Lekar

The loving song "Rang Birangi Rakhee Lekar" from the movie Anpadh shows how excited a sister is to tie a Rakhi to his beloved brother. This song sung by Lata Mangeshkar beautifully describes how Rakhi is much more than just a string, and what it really means to a sister.

9. Mamta Bhare Din

Another song which shows how much a brother cares for his sisters. Sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and filmed on Suniel Shetty, "Mamta Bhare Din" from the movie Krodh, depicts how a brother raises her five sisters while enduring a tumultuous childhood, and the untimely death of their mother.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very “Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020”. We hope you have a great time with your brothers, sisters, and other family members, and share a light moment while hearing these best Raksha Bandhan Bollywood songs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).