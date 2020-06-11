Ram Gopal Varma has been very busy during the lockdown. He has been announcing movies after movies and even released the trailer of one on the pandemic COVID-19. Yesterday, he shared a picture of three boys looking at a poster of Katrina Kaif plastered on the wall and announced the film as Kidnapping Of Katrina Kaif. We were trying to find out what she thinks about that but then he went on and shared the poster of yet another project named The Man Who Killed Gandhi. The latter has Gandhi and Nathuram Godse's faces morphed together and that's where the controversy began. Naked Nanga Nagnam Trailer: After Climax, Ram Gopal Varma Drops the Trailer of NNN, Says ‘I Am Not Rajmouli and This is Not RRR’ (Watch Video)

Humanist Babu Gogineni called out RGV for the poster calling it outrageous. In his long Facebook Post, he requests the director to 'withdraw the poster' as it lacked 'judgment and rectitude.'

To this RGV replied,

The intention of the morph will be understood in the final film and i am within my rights to exercise my artistic vision like u are in offending God believers..Its not right on ur part to jump the gun even before u see final product.I suggest u take a chill pill and have a beer. pic.twitter.com/yuOp9v3vaJ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 11, 2020

The director further tweeted, "Freedom of speech and expression is intended to be protected from those who get offended ..if nobody gets offended you won’t need it." Guess this controversy might get dragged on for a while.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).