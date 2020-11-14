Since its discovery, the Ram Setu (or Adam's Bridge)b has been a point of debate in the world. The Ram Setu has a significance in the Hindu texts, Ramayana. Well, get ready to see the debate on the big screen with Akshay Kumar at the helm. On Diwali, the day of Lord Rama's return to home, Akshay has announced a new film titled, Ram Setu, which will assumably set out to explore whether the bridge is a myth or a reality. The actor also revealed a promotional poster for the film which looks really cool. Akshay Kumar's Laxmii Gets A 2.3 Rating On IMDb And It's Not Because Of Boycott Brigade.

The subject of the film will certainly attract the masses if handled carefully. One wrong beat, and Akshay will have a brand new controversy at his hand. The actor wrote, while sharing the poster, "This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt,"

In the poster, Akshay seems to be dressed as an archaeologist. He has bhagwa stole around his neck. The Indian Ocean in the background, with a picture of Lord Rama superimposed. Akshay Kumar Is on a Roll, All Set to Crack Us Up With Mudassar Aziz’s Whacky Comedy Flick!

Check Out The Promotional Poster For Ram Setu Here:

This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Here's Another Version In Hindi:

इस दीपावली,भारत राष्ट्र के आदर्श और महानायक भगवान श्री राम की पुण्य स्मृतियों को युगों युगों तक भारत की चेतना में सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक ऐसा सेतु बनाये जो आने वाले पीढ़ियों को राम से जोड़ कर रखे।इसी प्रयास में हमारा भी एक छोटा संकल्प है - राम सेतु आप सबको दीपावली की शुभ कामनाएंl pic.twitter.com/529Svh0iB2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Akshay is also co-producing the film with Abduntia. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the creative producer of the film, who is also at the helm of period drama, Prithviraj starring Akki. No other cast members are attached to the project right now. Abhishek Sharma (Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran) is directing.

