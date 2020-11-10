Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has this Midas touch which is one of the main reasons why filmmakers prefer him to cast in their films. Having said that, Akki has quite a busy schedule ahead as after wrapping up Prithviraj and Atrangi Re, he then has to shoot for Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey from January 2021. However, that's not it, as further he has Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, followed by Ekta Kapoor's action-comedy. And now, as per the latest report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor has added one more feather to his hat by giving his nod to Mudassar Aziz's comedy project. This will the first time the actor and the filmmaker will work together.FYI, Aziz is known to churn films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and more. Laxmii Movie Review: Sharad Kelkar the Only Spark in Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani’s Horror-Comedy That’s Otherwise a Complete ‘Bomb’!

"Akshay has come on board for Mudassar Aziz’s next, a whacky comedy. He said “yes” as soon as he heard the subject. He is trying to consciously strike a balance between real-life subjects, action thrillers, love stories with a difference, and laughter riots," said a source to the portal. Laxmii Full Movie Leaked On Torrent For Free Download and Watch Online Options; Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Falls Prey to Piracy?

But the good news does not end there, as the report also suggests that Kumar is also in talks for two more films wherein one is an investigation thriller and other is a social comedy. "He has almost 10 films in his kitty and there’s talk of a show towards the end of 2021 too," the source added. Well, we can't wait for the official announcement to be out soon. Akshay Kumar's Laxmii Bomb Is Now Laxmii! 5 Other Bollywood Movies That Changed Titles Before Their Release Thanks to Controversies.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's film Laxmii has already hit the OTT platform on November 9, 2020, and has been garnering mixed reviews. The movie revolves around the lead and how he gets spirited by a ghost of a transgender. In a nutshell, it conveys a strong message of equality for the third gender. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).