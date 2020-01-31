Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Is Aces, Alaya F Is Fabulous and Tabu a Riot in Nitin Kakkar’s Charming Film

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review (Photo Credits: Pooja Entertainment)

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan plays Jaswinder aka Jazz, a 40-something man in London who just can't let go of his jawaani. He spends his nights and money pubbing and hooking up with different girls. When he isn't at a pub or in random girl's arms, Jazz is a land-broker along with his elder brother (Kumud Mishra), trying to work out the biggest deal of his life. And then in his waylaid life arrives Tia (Alaya F), who claims he is her father. Jawaani Jaaneman Song Ole Ole 2.0: Saif Ali Khan is still so Charming in this Not-So-Bad Remake (Watch Video).

A DNA test proves Tia right, while also confirming she is pregnant. In one moment, Jazz turns from a playboy to a father and a grandfather at once. How Jazz and Tia deal with these unexpected turn of events is what the rest of this delightful film all about.

It's no secret that the premise of Jawaani Jaaneman shares pretty close semblance to Salman Khan's 1998 hit Jab Pyar Kisise Se Hota Hai. There is also Hugh Grant's About A Boy or the 2013 Mexican film Instructions Not Included that share similar storylines. While the Salman and Hugh Grant films have a boy as the discovered child of its playboy protagonists, Saif's film and the Mexican flick have a daughter turn out of nowhere in their single dad's life.

The familiarity of the premise may bother some of the viewers of Jawaani Jaaneman. You know in which direction the film moves on and at which point it may end. Even the subplots involving Jazz's scrupulous land deal, his friendship with a hairdresser (Kubbra Sait) and his (underdeveloped) bonding with a fellow playboy Rocky (Chunky Pandey), all roll around in predictability.

But Nitin Kakkar, a director who technically hasn't made a bad movie yet and is very underrated as a filmmaker, allows a likeable screenplay and the fantastic chemistry of his leads to be the film's USP. Kakkar's films have always been about moments, be it the wonderful Filmistaan or last year's lovely Notebook, and in the case of Jawaani Jaaneman, it has been never better. This is also his most polished product with each frame looking luxuriant, kudos to Manoj Kumar Khatoi's camera work and the production design.

I particularly loved how Saif's character is developed here. On the surface of it, Jazz is like any Bollywood hero character that we have seen all along - a dashing casanova who refuses to grow up. But that's the point. I have a feeling that this character is a meta take on a Bollywood male superstar. Like, wanting to pair with girls who are old enough to be their daughters, and definitely not wanting to act their age, despite the age acting up on them. As we get over the sparkle around Jazz's personality, we see the chinks that the years have left on him. From needing specs to read something to losing breath while dancing, Jazz transforms less a trope and more into a character that can be related to. Jawaani Jaaneman: Kareena Kapoor Khan Accompanies Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F Joined by Mom Pooja Bedi at the Special Screening (View Pics).

Watch the Trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman:

The humourous dialogues by Hussain and Abbas Dalal make Jazz's personality and the narrative even more enjoyable. Things become even better with the arrival of Tabu's hippie character in the second half. While her role is adequate in context to the movie, Tabu and the quirks around her role are so bonkers that we wish there was more of her in the film. Though I felt her character deserved a better conclusion than making her exit as an after-note.

Kakkar also does a good job of using tracking shots to build up a striking scene. Like that hilariously awkward scene when an unsuspecting Jazz tries to woo Tia in his apartment into trying to sleep with him, only for her to drop her secret on him.

Ultimately, though, the strength of Jawaani Jaaneman derives from how the film carves out the relationship between Jazz and Tia. Again, there is nothing extraordinary in the depiction, but the writing and the performances make it something we clearly want to invest in, and in the end, leaves us with a fuzzy, heart-warming feeling.

The Performances

Saif Ali Khan is absolutely delightful as the man-child who never learns to grow up, till he discovers his own child. He may give a deja-vu feeling in the playboy portions, but Saif scores impressively in the dramatic portions especially in the climax and the epilogue. It is also a gutsy role if you think of Saif in terms of a conventional actor.

The debutant Alaya Furniturewala is a star in the making, no two words about that. Despite this being her first movie, there is confidence oozing out of her performance, be it in the light-hearted scenes or in the emotional ones. It also helps that there is incredible chemistry between her and her onscreen father.

Tabu is a riot as Tia's hippie mother, appearing in a cameo towards the second half. Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait (looking really pretty), Farida Jalal, Kiku Sharda do good in their respective roles. Chunky Pandey feels underused, though he is fantastic in that hospital scene.

Yay!

- Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F

- Tabu's Cameo

- The Humour

- The Likeable Screenplay

Nay!

- The Very Predictable Screenplay

- Some of Jazz's Actions May Not Go Down Well With Certain Sections of the Audience

Final Thoughts

Jawaani Jaaneman is humorous, entertaining and ultimately, charming, with Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F leading the show with extremely likeable performances. The plotline may offer nothing new, but it is the moments that work their magic on you.