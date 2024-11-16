Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little daughter, Raha Kapoor, always make fans smile. The cute little munchkin, whenever she steps out or even when the paparazzi catch a glimpse of her, unknowingly does something adorable and becomes the centre of attraction. On Saturday (November 16), Alia and Ranbir took Raha out for an outing i the city, and photographers clicked them. The videos went viral as soon as they were shared, showing Raha’s delightful laugh as her dad, Ranbir Kapoor, picked her up in his arms. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Daughter Raha Kapoor Celebrate Diwali in Style at Their New House in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Raha Kapoor Spends Quality Time With Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

In the heartwarming video, Ranbir Kapoor exudes casual charm in a black shirt paired with matching shorts and a black baseball cap. With a gentle stride, he moves to the other side of the car and lovingly scoops his daughter, Raha, into his arms. The adorable munchkin bursts into laughter, her curious eyes taking in the world around her. Alia Bhatt soon joins the duo, effortlessly complementing Ranbir in an oversized all-black casual outfit, radiating relaxed elegance. Little Raha steals the show in a blue checkered top paired with red shorts, her hair neatly tied back in a ponytail—pure cuteness overload! The family seems all set for a delightful day out together. Catch the video for a glimpse of their precious moments! Raha Kapoor Birthday: Throwback to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Daughter’s First Public Appearance (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Adorable Daughter Raha Enjoys Sweet Family Moments

As soon as the video was shared, fans couldn't get enough of Alia and Ranbir's daughter, Raha, showering the family with love.

