Rangoli Chandel Trolls Alia Bhatt for Best Actress Win, Calls Out Ananya Panday's Best Debutante Win at Filmfare 2020 Awards - Read Tweets

Rangoli Chandel Hits out at Filmfare 2020 Winners (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

The Filmfare Awards 2020 took place in Assam on February 15. The big winner this year turned out to be Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which bagged all the major honours including best actor, best actress, best director and best film. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh took home the best actor and actress popular honours and it is particularly Alia's win that seems to have irked Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli took to Twitter to hit out at Karan Johar and the 'nepo gang' for their win at the Filmfare awards. She even slammed Ananya Panday's best debut win saying Radhika Madan deserved it. Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Get Acting Honours.

Kangana Ranaut was competing with Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Good Newwz), Priyanka Chopra (The Sky Is Pink), Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2) and Vidya Balan (Mission Mangal) for the best actress category although with Alia Bhatt taking home the trophy. Calling Alia's performance mediocre, Rangoli also mentioned that Alia bagged the award despite being a supporting actor in the film. She said, "Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me."

Rangoli Chandel on Alia Bhatt's Best Actress Win:

Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me ..😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Check Out Her Reaction on Ananya Panday's Best Debut Win:

Radhika Madan deserved the best debutant award not Ananya, she has opportunities known parents papa jo, at least give Radhika little encouragement , uska woh haq bhi cheen liya.. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Rangoli Chandel on Kanagana Ranaut Calling Out the 'Movie Mafia':

Harrasment and suppression of real hard working talent, celebration of mediocrity over extraordinary cinema is why Kangana takes movie mafia class and slaps them on their faces... I am with her in her fight 🙏🙏🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

She didn't just stop at that, Rangoli also spoke about Ananya Panday's best debutante win for SOTY 2 as she said, "Radhika Madan deserved the best debutant award not Ananya, she has opportunities known parents papa jo, at least give Radhika little encouragement , uska woh haq bhi cheen liya.."Filmfare Awards 2020: Fans Unhappy With Gully Boy’s Award Frenzy, Share Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter (View Tweets).

Rangoli also expressed her disappointment Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore not winning a single award and said, 'we live in a deeply rooted nepotistic world, it’s gross." She further also wrote about the reason Kangana takes on the movie 'movie mafia' as she said, "Harrasment and suppression of real hard working talent, celebration of mediocrity over extraordinary cinema is why Kangana takes movie mafia class and slaps them on their faces... I am with her in her fight."