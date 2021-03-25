Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh has shared a photograph oozing of positivity on social media as he is seen smiling ear-to-ear. Ranveer posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a white shirt, jeans and a black cardigan. He is seen sitting and has a big smile on his face. Ranveer Singh’s ’83 to Release in Theatres in the Month of June – Reports.

For the caption, Ranveer dropped laughing emoji. The photograph currently has 506K likes on the photo-sharing website. The actor is gearing up for the release of 83, which was pushed back due to the global outbreak of Covid last year. Ranveer Singh Is Swishy, Sassy, a Little Badassy and Rocking This Eclectic Sabyasachi Lewk!

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post Below:

The film is about India's big win at the 1983 World Cup. He will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

