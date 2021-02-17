Mumbai, Feb 17: Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining," Shorey wrote. Metro Park 2 Review: Despite Fantastic Performance By Ranvir Shorey And Epic Comic Timing Of Purvi Joshi, This Eros Now Series Is An Exhausting Watch.

The actor had a packed 2020, featuring in films like Angrezi Medium, Lootcase, Kadakh, and series such as PariWar and High. Shorey currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January.

On Tuesday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar warned that the Maharashtra government could think of imposing a "second lockdown" in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 3,15,030 with 461 new cases on Tuesday and the death toll rose to 11,423 with three new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

