Actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha have joined the Sadda kutta kutta viral meme, which also features their two pet dogs. Raveena posted a video on Instagram, where Raveena and daughter Rasha are seen grooving along with their pet dogs on the latest viral song "Sadda kutta kutta", made by a social media user using "Bigg Boss 13" contestantA contestant Shehnaaz's lines "Mere koi feelings nahi hai? a Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta". ‘Tuada Sadda’ Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter Inspired From Shehnaz Gill’s ‘Tauda Kutta Tommy’ Dialogue in Bigg Boss 13

Raveena, who is seen twinning with her daughter in red outfit, captioned the quirky video: "loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven't wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!" The social media user, who goes by the name Yashraj Mukhate, dropped a comment after seeing the actress dancing on his viral number. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill Skips Bigg Boss 13 Reunion Party

Raveena Tandon and Daughter Dance on Viral Tauda Kutta Tommy Tune

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

He wrote: aceAnd the day is madeee." This is not the first time Mukhate has given a quirky spin to a dialogue or a line. He gained fandom after he converted the dialogue "Rasode mein kaun tha" from a television show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa' into a musical rap.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).