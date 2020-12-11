The Desi Twitter family is sometimes so fascinating that all it takes is a single line or a simple word to evolve into a trend. Remember how the name Binod took over from a single YouTube comment? Now, thanks to musician Yashraj Mukhate who made Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill his next muse for a video song. Using her dialogue, "Tuada kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta," Mukhate released a new video and as usual it has started trending. Just like Rasode Me Kaun Tha inspired a bunch of funny memes online, Shehnaz Gill's dialogue has also started Tuada Sadda memes. From love, relationship to jokes on COVID-19, people are making funny jokes on the latest meme format.

The particular dialogue is from BB 13 where Shehnaz Gill after an argument with her BFF Sidharth Shukla she says, "Kya Karu mein maar jau. Mere ko feeling nai hai. Tumhari feeling tumhari. Tuada kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta." Taking the same clip, Yashraj Mukhate made a video and not surprisingly, it went viral. So taking the same idea of Tauda and Sadda, which translates to Your and Mine in Punjabi, people have made a set of funniest memes and jokes online. Even brands joined in too.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes Here:

Swiggy Got It!

Vegetarians right now: Tuadda Pulao, Biryani! Sadda Pulao, Pulao? — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 10, 2020

Make Up or Woke up?

Sadda minimal makeup - makeup Tuada minimal makeup - 'I woke up like this'? — SUGAR Cosmetics (@trySUGAR) December 10, 2020

Shaadi.Com's Take

Hometown!

Sadda Gaav Gaav Tauda Gaav Hometown — Parth Jagdale (@Parthjagdale) December 10, 2020

HAHAHA

Tauda friend, just friend Sadda friend, oo maa guu turu lobb?? — ❤✨Priyanshi Jaiswal ✨❤ (@Dafa_Hojao_Sare) December 10, 2020

Love or Lust

tuada love love , sadda love lust ! — nikhil (@inikhil16) December 10, 2020

Oh The Working Weekends!

#tauda weekend vacay, sadda weekend working?? — Aakash Kumar (@AkashKm01) December 11, 2020

Main Karu toh Saala...?

Tuada flirting Rasleela Sadda flirting 'character dheela" 🤧#SidNaaz — Shayad phir is Janam me mulaqat ho na ho 💫 (@DrissteeCh) December 10, 2020

How Many of You

Mothers!

Every daughter to her mom 😂 Tuada reply Baat karna... Sadda reply Zabaan chalana... — Dixi_Speaks (@dixi_speaks) December 10, 2020

Here's The Video of The Tuada Kutta Tommy Song:

Clearly, people are not just enjoying the song but also the funny memes and jokes that come with it. Do you have your own spin to Tuada Sadda yet? We are sure you will think of a lot of possibilities, so do join in the meme fun.

