Actress Raveena Tandon is over-the-moon as the season of celebrations begins and thanked motherland India for giving her this rich colourful culture, history and reasons for joy. Karwa Chauth 2025: Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Raveena Tandon at Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s Residence (Watch Video).

Raveena took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her Karva Chauth celebrations with Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Sonam Kapoor and Mira Rajput among many other in attendance.

The actress wrote as the caption: “And season of celebrations begins ! Love, family, birthdays (happy 18 th my son from another mom @raunakdhoot ), happiness smiles , colors , laughter, music , dancing. Thank you my India my motherland , for giving me this rich colourful culture history and reasons for joy! (sic).”

The actress had earlier showcased glimpses of her henna design on Karva Chauth, which had the names of her children, parents and husband.

The actress also mentioned that she graced a “pawsome” event, which she tagged as the best ever she has attended.

She had captioned the post: Had an “Pawsome “ day! The best ever Event that I’ve ever attended !!! Loads of love and treats and kissies from some of our doggie babies !thank you #drhingole and Parel Veterinary Hospital for this amazing day .

On the acting front, Raveena, who is the mother of actress Rasha Thadani, was last seen in the film Ghudchadi directed by Binoy Gandhi. It stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani.

On the OTT front, she was last seen in Karmma Calling. It also stars Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood and Vikramjeet Virk. It is the Indian remake of the TV series Revenge created by Mike Kelley. The plot is inspired by Alexandre Dumas' 1844 novel The Count of Monte Cristo. Karva Chauth 2025: Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Mehendi with Husband Nick Jonas’ Name ‘Nicholas’ on Her Palm (View Pic).

She will next be seen in the tentatively titled Suriya 46. The film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film was officially announced in April 2025 under the tentative title Suriya 46, as it is the actor's 46th film as a leading actor

