Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas is soaking in the festive spirit as she is all set for Karva Chauth. She also gave a glimpse of her beautiful mehendi, with husband Nick Jonas’ full name ‘Nicholas’ written on her palm. Karwa Chauth 2025 Date, Puja Shubh Muhurat, Moonrise Time: When Is Karva Chauth? Check Chaturthi Tithi and Significance of the Festival Celebrated by Married Hindu Women.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories, where she shared two glimpses. The first was a video which featured the actress showcasing her beautiful henna-filled palm with “Nicholas” written in the middle.

View Priyanka Chopra's Post:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

“@ishirincharaniya doing her thing this Karva Chauth,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

She then shared a photograph featuring her and daughter Malti Marie’s tiny hands adorned with intricate henna designs.

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by women of Nepal, Northern India and Western India in October or November on the Bikram Sambat month of Kartika. On Karva Chauth women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands.

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018. The same year in December, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

On October 8, Priyanka attended Zakir Khan’s stand-up show in New York and thanked the star comedian for his “kindness, humour and creativity.”

After attending Zakir’s show, Priyanka shared a selfie and wrote: “Thank you for your kindness, humor and creativity. So happy to know you. @zakirkhan_208.”

Re-sharing the post, Zakir wrote: “You are grace in motion! Thank you for your kindness and for being such a guiding light – for me and for so many others. Much regards.”

The star stand up comedian also shared a picture with Priyanka, where he mentioned the two met for lunch for his last show.

He wrote: “Last lunch of the tour with the queen herself.”

Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in Heads Of State directed by

Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film SSMB29.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise Krrish 4, marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director. Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha in Hindi and Punjabi: Who Was Rani Veeravati? Know the Karva Chauth Story and Legend Chanted by Married Women on the Fasting Day.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, The Bluff.

