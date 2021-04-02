Indian choreographer, actor and film director, Remo D'Souza is a master of his crafts. He has made his fans shake to his dance steps from numerous Bollywood songs and has even entertained them with amazing movies. Remo has made many Bollywood stars groove to his steps in a number of films and music videos. He made his television debut with his appearance in dance reality show Dance India Dance. He was joined by choreographer Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor as judges and mentors on this show. Remo even directed films like Varun Dhawan starrer ABCD 2. Remo D’Souza Shoots a Music Video in Goa, Says ‘Exhilarating to Return to a Working Set’.

Remo is an expert in dance forms like Ballet, Acrobatics, Mid-Air dancing, Contemporary, Bollywood and Hip-Hop. He made his directorial debut with F.A.L.T.U. The film starred Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Angad Bedi and had received a positive response from critics. He went on to direct films like ABCD starring Prabhu Deva, Dharmesh Yelande, Lauren Gottlieb, Salman Yusuff Khan and Punit Pathak. He also directed Tiger Shroff's A Flying Jatt and Race 3.

But while Remo might have shifted his focus to direction, he often steps in a choreographer for many films. Songs like "Balam Pichkari" from Yeh Jawan Hai Deewani, "Deewani Mastani" from Bajirao Mastani, "Sunn Saathiya" from ABCD 2 are a few amazing songs that he has choreographed. Today as the multi-talented star is celebrating his 47th birthday, we thought of taking a look at some of his best songs.

Take A Look Below:

Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawan Hai Deewani

"Balam Pichkari" from Yeh Jawan Hai Deewani was a peppy track featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a fun avatar. The video is so energetic that you cannot help but shake a leg. The signature step of the song is known to every fan.

Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani

"Deewani Mastani" from Bajirao Mastani, featuring Deepika Padukone was one of the most amazing dance tracks. the gracious moves, the look and feel of the song were amazing and it even bagged the 63rd National Film Awards for Best Choreography.

Sunn Saathiya From ABCD 2

"Sunn Saathiya" from ABCD 2 was a semi contemporary number featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The dance moves, the upbeat music and the story, everything about this film was amazing and this song just added a special touch to the film. Remo won the Best Choreography award for this song.

Ghar More Pardesiya From Kalank

Kalank might be a failure at the box office but its songs were pretty impressive. "Ghar More Pardesiya" song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt was a beautiful track choreographed by Remo. Remo D’Souza Calls His Music Label ‘B-Live’ an Extension of His Efforts to Nurture Talent.

Disco Deewane from Student of The Year

"Disco Deewane" from Student of The Year is a groovy track that makes you want to bust a move instantly. Remo choreographed the song beautifully and its hook step is still a viral one.

Remo D'Souza is one talented man and we hope to see more and more of his work. Join us in wishing him a very happy birthday.

